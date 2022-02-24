Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 30,100 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $2,767,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 166,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 16.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Laureate Education Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.