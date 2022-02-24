Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $54,570,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $21,031,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.