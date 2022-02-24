Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $585,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.73 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

