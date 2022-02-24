Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $566,000 Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of TrueBlue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $901.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

