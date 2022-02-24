Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

RRC stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

