Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.