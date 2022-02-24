Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

