Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($57.95) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.30 ($52.61).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.51 ($38.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

