Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.30 ($52.61).

Several analysts have issued reports on FRE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

FRA FRE traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €33.51 ($38.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,513 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.10.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.