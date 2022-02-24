Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.30 ($52.61).

Several analysts have issued reports on FRE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

FRA FRE traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €33.51 ($38.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,513 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

