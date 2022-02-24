Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.18

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.18 and last traded at $81.64, with a volume of 538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

