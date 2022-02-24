Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FYBR opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
