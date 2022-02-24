Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULCC stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $1,170,760 over the last three months.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

