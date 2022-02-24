Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $221.00 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.