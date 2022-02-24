Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,212,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $565.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

