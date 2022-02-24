Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $439.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

