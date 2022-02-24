Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.40 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.60 and a 200 day moving average of $250.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

