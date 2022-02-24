Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $215.95 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

