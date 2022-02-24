Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,191 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

