Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,449 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $559.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

