Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 5,457 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
