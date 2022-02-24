Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 5,457 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.69 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.