Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 686 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,995,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

