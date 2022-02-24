Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.84 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Function X has a market cap of $190.80 million and $2.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.85 or 0.99785595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00306840 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

