FY2022 EPS Estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

JBAXY opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

