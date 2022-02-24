FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

