Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Gear Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

