genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Insider Matthew Fowler Sells 86,957 Shares

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £15,652.26 ($21,286.90).

LON GDR opened at GBX 16.56 ($0.23) on Thursday. genedrive plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.53.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

