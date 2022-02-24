Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,839 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

PGC opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $694.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.