Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ballard Power Systems worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

