Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of OneSpan worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OneSpan by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

