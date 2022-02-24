Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Barrett Business Services worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

