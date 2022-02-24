Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

