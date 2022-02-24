Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 201,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,889. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

