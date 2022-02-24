Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.