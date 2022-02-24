Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

GIL opened at C$50.75 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.28 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

