Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

