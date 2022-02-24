Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40.

On Monday, January 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80.

ServiceNow stock opened at $524.70 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.56. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.27, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.