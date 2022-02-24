Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

