Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Up 8.7% Following Earnings Beat

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.34. Approximately 9,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 509,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

