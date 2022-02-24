Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $37.65. Global-e Online shares last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 34,895 shares.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.28.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

