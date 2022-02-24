Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,585,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,385 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

