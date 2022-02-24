GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.69

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.69 and last traded at $149.88, with a volume of 2213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.