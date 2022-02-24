GoByte Market Capitalization Hits $154,945.38 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $154,945.38 and approximately $98.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

