GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 9,254 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 1,094,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,457. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

