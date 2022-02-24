goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company.

Get goeasy alerts:

In related news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$1.46 on Friday, reaching C$144.55. 85,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,864. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$114.58 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

goeasy Company Profile (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.