Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 2,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.
About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Valley Bancshares (GVYB)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.