Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,397 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,470,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

