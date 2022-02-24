Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $177.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

