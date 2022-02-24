Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,277 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kearny Financial worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNY. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

