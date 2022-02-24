Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 45,225 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.