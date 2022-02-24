Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 66,216 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Powell Industries worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,075 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWL. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.